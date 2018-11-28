AUSTIN — The Austin Police Department is warning local businesses of an experienced scammer targeting Austin-area restaurants.

The APD said 52-year-old Kevin Joseph Reese is the suspect of a scam in which the suspect calls a business pretending to be the owner and tells employees to issue a refund to a customer that is about to walk in. The suspect then proceeds to walk into the business and requests that refund.

Police say this isn't the first time that Reese has tried to rip off Austin businesses. Reese was arrested earlier in 2018 for the same type of scams. Reese is alleged to have targeted popular eating spots in the past such as Tiff's Treats, Voodoo Donuts, Mama Fu's, Mr. Gatti's and Enoteca Vespaio.

Officials said that if any business receives a call from phone numbers 512-217-3447 or 512-668-4150 and the person on the other end is attempting to gain information about the owner or is saying they are the owner, they should know that it's likely a scam.

If you believe you are a victim, APD asks you to call 311 and make a non-emergency report, or call 911 if this is actively happening.

