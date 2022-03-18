Austin police seeking suspect in fatal East Austin hit-and-run

The incident occurred on Feb. 27 at Seventh Street and Pleasant Valley.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened last month.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Seventh Street and Pleasant Valley Road. Ricardo Alvarado, 67, was killed.

Police said Alvarado, a pedestrian, was struck by a white sedan. The vehicle fled the scene. Alvarado was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased on March 8.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. Tips can be submitted anonymously. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This was Austin's 16th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 17 fatalities for the year. On this date last year, there were 19 fatal crashes and 21 fatalities.