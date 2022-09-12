Austin police seeking help in locating suspect in shooting on San Jacinto Blvd.

Officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds to the stomach area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying a suspect that shot a victim several times in the stomach.

On Sept. 5 at 10:15 p.m., APD officers were called out to a shooting at the intersection of East Second Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds in the stomach.

When officers spoke to witnesses on the scene, they were informed that two suspects in a gold-colored vehicle reportedly drove by and yelled insults at the victim and friends when they were attempting to rent scooters.

The victim and one of the suspects began to have a verbal altercation that became violent after the drive-by. The shooting began shortly after, according to reports.

The passenger, also identified as the shooter, is described as being in his early 20s with a high fade haircut with short bangs framing his face. The haircut is commonly known as the "Edgar" or "Cuh," police said.

The suspects were driving in a small, gold sedan with a black stripe on the side. Additionally, the sedan had black rims and tinted windows. The vehicle could possibly be described as a Nissan Sentra or a Toyota Corolla.

Below is a digital rendering of what the vehicle would look like.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is requested to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-4463, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or to use the Crime Stoppers app.