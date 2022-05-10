Austin police search for woman connected with kidnapping, ransom attempt

A pregnant woman and two children were held for ransom, police reported.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident involving a pregnant woman and two children that happened at a downtown gas station last month.

According to an affidavit, the incident happened at the Apple Mart at 2101 Wickersham Lane around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Two women reported to police that the incident took place while they were at a gas station. According to the document, one woman went inside to pay, while another woman – who was pregnant – and two children were inside the car.

That's when police said surveillance video from the gas station captured a white Nissan sedan drive up to a nearby gas pump. Police reported that the suspect then got out and approached the car asking for money. Police stated she then jumped into the driver seat with a "dagger-style knife."

Police identified the person of interest as Anecia Thacker, 33.

Officials believe Thacker proceeded to drive away from the gas station with the Nissan car following behind. She then demanded the pregnant woman to "send money, a ransom, to her Cash App Account," according to the affidavit.

The report went on to state that Thacker threatened the woman saying "the man behind them would shoot the car up" if she didn't pay.

Police said that the woman ended up sending $104 to Thacker, before she pulled the car over into a nearby neighborhood. Thacker then reportedly took off with a man inside the Nissan sedan.

Thacker is facing one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to the report.