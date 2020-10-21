Man charged with DWI, 2 felonies after allegedly rear-ending Austin police officer

Mynor David Ramirez is charged with driving while intoxicated, accident involving injury and evading arrest with a vehicle.

AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-year-old man is accused of rear-ending an Austin police officer who was stopped at a red light before driving off, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and South Congress Avenue. According to the affidavit, the officer was sitting at the red light at the intersection when his patrol car was rear-ended with such force that the car was pushed into the intersection. The driver, Mynor David Ramirez, then moved over to the No. 2 lane and left the scene.

The officer then began pursuing Ramirez westbound on Slaughter Lane. At first, Ramirez would not stop his vehicle but he eventually came to a stop at 420 W. Slaughter Lane, according to the affidavit. Ramirez was called out of his vehicle and identified.

The arresting officer arrived at the scene and made contact with Ramirez. That officer reported that he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Ramirez, the affidavit said. The officer also reported that Ramirez had glassy, watery and bloodshot eyes and he was displaying other indications of intoxication such as slurred speech, swaying and stumbling.

According to the affidavit, Ramirez had an empty bottle of whiskey in his vehicle and he told the arresting officer that he had 10 beers prior to his arrest, though he was unable to say what size.

Records show Ramirez is charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, as well as accident involving injury and evading arrest with a vehicle, both third-degree felonies. He is currently booked in the Travis County Correctional Complex on a combined $14,000 bond.

According to a Twitter account run by the Austin Police Association, the officer who was rear-ended sustained non-life-threatening injuries.