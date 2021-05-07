Police officer involved in crash near Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning crash involving a patrol car.
The T-bone collision occurred around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Fifteenth and Trinity streets.
Both the on-duty officer driving the patrol car and the other driver involved in the crash were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested for DWI, according to police.
No additional information is available at this time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: