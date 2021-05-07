Police officer involved in crash near Downtown Austin

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning crash involving a patrol car.

The T-bone collision occurred around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Fifteenth and Trinity streets.

Both the on-duty officer driving the patrol car and the other driver involved in the crash were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested for DWI, according to police.

No additional information is available at this time.