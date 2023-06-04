Austin police looking for person connected with attack on Airport Boulevard

According to officers, they discovered that a person attacked the man while he was sleeping next to Airport Boulevard with an object.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the person who is connected with attacking a man last week.

Between 5 and 7:30 a.m. on March 28, APD received a call stating that a man was riding his bike and found a man bleeding from his head. The man was located in the 6800 block of Airport Boulevard.

Police and Austin Travis County Emergency Services took the man to a hospital for treatment.

According to officers, they discovered that a person attacked the man while he was sleeping next to Airport Boulevard with an object. The man suffered a "fractured skull" and other head injuries, police reported.

You can submit any information about this case anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program website or by calling 512-472-8477. There is up to a $1,000 reward available for any information that leads to an arrest.