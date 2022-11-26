Man out on bond after allegedly shooting in northwest Austin bar

APD said customers inside tackled the man and held him until officers arrived on scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is out on bond after he allegedly pulled a gun on his ex-girlfriend and made threats at a northwest Austin bar on Saturday night, according to the Austin Police Department.

According to an affidavit, police received a family disturbance call from Anderson Mill Pub off Anderson Mill Road and Spicewood Parkway at around 11:37 p.m.

Gavin Rush, 41, is accused of approaching the bar with a gun while his ex-girlfriend was working as the bartender. The woman told police Rush had recently found out she was in a relationship with a new person and had been threatening to harm himself and the person she was starting a relationship with. She told police she had stopped responding to Rush's text messages.

The affidavit said Rush placed a small leather satchel on top of the bar before asking his ex-girlfriend if she would talk to him. When she said "no," he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the woman's chest, activating a laser sight on her, according to the affidavit.

Customers inside then tackled Rush and held him until officers arrived on the scene. One of the customers said Rush attempted to shoot himself in the head as they were going to the ground. Police said the gun was fired three times, with one bullet striking the bar mirror just behind where the woman was standing.

Rush was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

He is no longer in custody after posting a bond set at $40,000.