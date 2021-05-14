Austin police looking for sexual assault suspect

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning in Central East Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, an unidentified suspect riding a bicycle approached the victim's vehicle in the 5300 block of North Interstate 35. The suspect physically and sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

The victim was able to escape from the suspect, seek assistance and call the police. The suspect fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect, pictured below, as 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing shorts and a muscle shirt at the time of the attack.

The suspect was riding a blue bicycle with red paint on it.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5230, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip. Information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

APD encourages anyone impacted by sexual violence to seek support from APD Victim Services (512-974-5037) or SAFE (512-267-7233) and to call 911 if you at any time feel concerned for your safety.