AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a home invasion suspect who was caught on camera.

The robbery happened on May 22 in the 700 block of W. Longspur Blvd. at about 9:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect kicked in the door of an apartment while the residents were asleep in their rooms. One of the residents reportedly woke up to find the suspect in her bedroom.

Police said the man threatened her, demanded valuables and then left the scene. The residents were not injured, police said.

The home invasion suspect was caught on camera.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s who is about 5 foot, 9 inches, and 260 pounds. The man spoke both English and Spanish and was seen wearing a black hoodie, Carhartt beanie, light pants and white shoes.

If you recognize him or have any information regarding the case, call Austin police at 512-974-5270.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Southeast Austin neighborhood rattled by snake infestation

New South Austin seafood restaurant hits the spot

Actor Woody Harrelson calls on Gov. Abbott to shut down 'wild hog catch'