AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened in the past 24 hours.

The first incident happened shortly after 10:30 Saturday night near Turtle Creek Boulevard and South First Street in South Austin.

Police said medics took one person to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. They have not reported whether anyone is in custody yet.

The second shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the ARCH downtown, which is on Seventh and Red River.

According to the Austin Police Association, a victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Dell Seton.

"Could this 6-block area be one of the most violent locations in the State of Texas," asked the association on Facebook. "We've lost count on how many shootings and aggravated assaults that have been committed in this area over the past several months. Just this past Friday officers had to be moved from other assignments to the ARCH just to deal with disturbances there. We can guarantee one thing! Our officers and detectives are working their tails off trying to maintain order in the entertainment district of downtown Austin."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

