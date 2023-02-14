Austin police investigating shooting that left one person dead on Saturday

At this time, investigators believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and is not a threat to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting that resulted in one death on Saturday.

According to a news release, APD received a 911 call on Feb. 11 at 8:13 a.m. regarding a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Bonnie Brae Street. Once officers were on the scene, they discovered a man, identified as Jahiro Rodriguez-Perez, had been shot.

Officers and medics with the Austin-Travis County EMS began life-saving measures on Rodriguez-Perez, and then transported him to a local hospital.

Rodriguez-Perez later died at the hospital on Feb. 12.

Both Aggravated Assault Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists with APD responded to the scene to further investigate. At this time, investigators believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and is not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD at 512-974-TIPS. Residents can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers or call 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available to those that have information that leads to an arrest.