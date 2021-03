Police said they have a suspect in custody.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department was up early Monday investigating a deadly shooting in Central Austin.

Police said it happened at the Midtown Commons at Crestview Station, near West St. Johns Avenue and North Lamar Boulevard.

Officials reported that people called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots around 11:30 p.m. First responders found a man who was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said a person of interest is in custody and the public is not in danger.

Austin police department media briefing on homicide at W St Johns ave https://t.co/XxLBxBauN0 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 1, 2021