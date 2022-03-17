x
Crime

Austin police investigating deadly shooting on Porter Street

Police said the victim was found next to a motorcycle.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening.

Police said the call came in around 5:25 p.m. from the 6500 block of Porter Street in southeast Austin. An adult male was pronounced deceased on scene at 5:52 p.m.

Officials said the victim was found next to a motorcycle and a suspect has since been detained.

Police said, at this time, they do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. It does not appear to be a road rage incident, based on preliminary investigation.

