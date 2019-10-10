AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department confirmed it has launched an investigation after a video surfaced on social media Wednesday showing two men fighting on a Downtown Austin street, one of them eventually throwing an electric scooter through the back window of the other man's vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place at East Seventh Street and Brazos Street around 9:07 a.m.

After video of the incident was posted on Twitter, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott retweeted it, stating, "Watch this video. Is Austin's policy of allowing the homeless to do whatever they wan really helping the homeless? We know it's bad for Austin."

However, because a suspect has not yet been identified, Austin police could not confirm if the man involved was indeed homeless.

The driver of the car, Lawrence Black Jr., told KVUE he was driving north on Brazos Street toward Seventh Street when the unidentified man jumped out onto the crosswalk.

Lawrence Robert Black Jr.

"He's just looking at people mean. I said, 'Hey, man. You need to get out of the road 'cause it's a green light.' And I wasn't trying to run him over. I was stopped," Black said. "He started punching the corner of the car and kicking it. So I backed up and parked the car. At this point, I didn't want to go forward and hit him."

Black said that's when he got out of the car and the scuffle began.

"I got out in between him and the car. He took a swing on me. I just grabbed him close up by his ribs and just kind of bear-hugged him. He's trying to knee me and punch me, but none of it's really hitting me or hurting me," Black said.

Black said he was pinning him on the ground to wait for police to arrive.

"He's saying, 'Just let me up. Just let me up.' 'Just stop attacking the car, and I'll let you go.' And he said, 'OK,' so I let him up," Black said.

As seen in the video, the two begin to go their own way, until the unidentified man walks toward a parked electric scooter.

"He grabs it and just throws the triangle part of it right through the back windshield. Then he took off," Black said.

Black, who said he used to be homeless, believes the man is homeless because he has seen him before on the streets. He thinks the man may have had a substance abuse problem and isn't upset with him.

"We have a problem, and it's not homelessness. The problem is drug addictions and housing costs," Black said. "The fact that this guy was that extreme just shows me that he's lost hope, in a sense."

APD has labeled the incident a criminal mischief case, and it is currently being investigated by APD's Property Crimes Unit.

