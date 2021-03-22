Police identify man killed in southeast Austin shooting

Austin police said the shooting happened near the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive.

Police said Austin 911 received a shoot/stab hot shot call at approximately 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, March 21. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Christopher Ray Martinez with gunshot wounds and started rendering aid to him. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 p.m., APD said.

APD said the suspect fled the scene and the motive appears to be anger and jealousy over a woman who both men "had a romantic interest" in.

APD said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. As of Monday, March 22, police did not have anyone in custody regarding the shooting.

APD is asking for the public's assistance for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

