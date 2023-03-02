Austin police looking for gas station robbery suspects

Officers believe a group of four men stole from a Mobil Gas Station on Jan. 27, then shot an employee on their way out of the store.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for assistance from the public to help locate four men in connection with a robbery that resulted in a shooting at a gas station last week.

On Jan. 27 at 8:37 p.m., the four men entered a Mobil Gas Station, located at 5511 Cameron Road, and stole from the cash register once the employee opened the cash register, according to APD.

Officers stated that after the men stole from the cash register, they shot the employee as they left into a 2001-2003 silver Ford F-150 truck and drove off.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their late teens to early 20's. One suspect has a short stature and a thin build with short black hair and a goatee. He was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect has a medium build with short black hair with a black beard, and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, gray pants with a tear in the front and black shoes.

The other two suspects have a thin build and a short black beard. The third suspect was wearing a beige winter hat, large glasses, a gray long sleeve shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The fourth suspect was wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white undershirt, black jeans with a tear in the front and white shoes.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. Residents can also submit a tip anonymously through the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.