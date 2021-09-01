Austin Police Department to release bodycam video after officers shoot man with knife near the airport

APD said a man “aggressively started approaching” an officer with a knife when two officers fired.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is releasing release bodycam footage Wednesday from an Aug. 19 shooting. Two APD officers fired shots at a man wielding a knife, and police said he was struck at least once.

APD said the man refused to drop the knife for two to three more minutes after shots were fired, and officers then used a taser on him. At a press conference at 2 p.m., the police department is also set to identify the officers who were “significantly involved” in the incident, according to a press release.

Police were originally called to the area near U.S. 183 and East Riverside Drive and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 4:35 p.m. Aug. 19. Three officers responded to the scene when they got word that a man was on the highway.

The man, identified as 51-year-old Lashondell Gillespie, “aggressively starting approaching” an officer, according to APD. An officer told him to drop the knife, but as he continued approaching, two officers fired as many as two to five shots.

APD said Gillespie was struck at least once. Officers continued to tell Gillespie to drop the knife for two to three more minutes, but he refused. Officers then used a taser on him.

Gillespie was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to APD. The two officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave.

