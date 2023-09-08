Austin police need help identifying man connected with assault

Police said the incident happened on June 14 at approximately 9:56 a.m. in the 2500 block of Wallingwood Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's Child Abuse Unit needs the public's help in identifying a man connected with an assault.

Police said the incident happened on June 14 at approximately 9:56 a.m. in the 2500 block of Wallingwood Drive. That's when police said a man attacked an older woman at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

If you have any information about the identity of this person, you are asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program website or call 512-472-8477.

There is a $1,000 reward available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.