AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was involved in an aggravated assault on April 6.

According to APD, the woman and her friends walked along Seventh Street and appear to have intentionally attempted to get into fights with random strangers.

The main suspect, seen in the video below, verbally assaulted the victim before striking her in the face. The suspect continued to punch the victim repeatedly, causing serious bodily injury. The suspect's friends also assaulted the victim's acquaintances who were attempting to break up the fight.

RELATED VIDEO: Can you help Austin Police identify this female suspect from an April 6 agg assault case?

According to police, the suspect and her friends relocated near the ARCH after the assault.

This incident occurred at around 12:56 a.m. on April 6 in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.

The main suspect is described as a black woman, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with an average build. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white on the sleeves and dark-colored pants. She had her hair in two buns.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the APD Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245, text Tip 103 and your message to CRIMES or use the Crime Stoppers app.

