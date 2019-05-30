AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for help from the public to find an armed robbery suspect.

The armed robbery occurred at a business located at 11139 N IH-35 Service road on Wednesday, May 29 at 4:25 p.m.

Police said the suspect entered the business, approached an employee at the sale counter and displayed a weapon while demanding items from the business.

According to police, the suspect, described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, left the scene on a dark-colored bicycle with thin tires.

RELATED:

'Get the f--- out.' Shirtless man accused of burglary in Westlake short-term rental incident

Safe stolen from Austin catering business

Alleged getaway driver in shooting of Manor teen arrested

The man was described as wearing a bright green shirt, camo pants and a black baseball cap with a white logo.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Austin police at 512-974-5270.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station

Video: Fake DEA agents caught on camera outside Texas home

Taylor ISD Child Development Center employee charged with injury to child