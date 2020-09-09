Austin police searching for woman accused of injury to an elderly person, $1,000 reward offered

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for a woman accused of injury to an elderly person, a third-degree felony.
The Austin Police Department needs the public's assistance finding 33-year-old Ashley Gums. Gums has an outstanding felony warrant for injury to an elderly person. Gums is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs nearly 135 pounds, according to APD.
Capital Area Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to Gum's arrest, according to an APD flyer.
Anyone with information on Gums' whereabouts is asked to call 512-471-TIPS (8477).
