x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Crime

Austin police searching for woman accused of injury to an elderly person, $1,000 reward offered

Anyone with information on Ashley Gums' wherabouts is asked to call 512-471-TIPS (8477).

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for a woman accused of injury to an elderly person, a third-degree felony. 

The Austin Police Department needs the public's assistance finding 33-year-old Ashley Gums. Gums has an outstanding felony warrant for injury to an elderly person. Gums is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs nearly 135 pounds, according to APD. 

Capital Area Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to Gum's arrest, according to an APD flyer. 

Anyone with information on Gums' whereabouts is asked to call 512-471-TIPS (8477). 

WATCH: Overall crime rates are down in Austin, but violent crimes and thefts are up amid COVID–19 pandemic

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

It happened in Texas: 1900 Galveston hurricane, the worst natural disaster in US history

Experts say creating 'mini cities' in Austin could ease traffic and affordability issues

2 riding motorcycle killed in Leander hit-and-run, driver arrested