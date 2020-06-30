x
Austin police looking to identify suspects in North Austin aggravated robbery

An elderly man was shot while pushing his ice cream cart around the Serena Park Apartments in North Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery on Tuesday, June 23.

APD said the robbery occurred at 3:10 p.m. on June 23, at the Serena Park Apartments on Northgate Boulevard in North Austin. Police received a call about a man who had been shot and was lying in the complex's parking lot.

When officers arrived, they immediately began attending to the victim, an elderly man. Austin-Travis County EMS took over and transported him to an area hospital for additional treatment.

APD said witnesses told them the victim, who is known for selling ice cream around the neighborhood, was pushing his cart through the complex when three men confronted him. One of the suspects shot him after attempting to rob him, before all three suspects fled. APD said it isn't clear whether the suspects left on foot or in a vehicle.

The victim is still in the hospital a week after the incident. If you have any information, call the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app.

