AUSTIN, Texas — Don't be surprised if you see more law enforcement and flashing lights on the road, as the Austin Police Department is conducting another "Move Over" Law operation Wednesday morning.

The "Move Over" Law requires drivers to either move over a lane or slow their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit if they pass an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing.

RELATED: Austin police catch more than 200 'Move Over Law' violators in one day

RELATED: 'You can kill somebody: Officials think many drivers don't know about the Move Over Law

RELATED: Austin police cracking down on 'Move Over' law violators again this week

Wednesday's operation will focus on vehicles that fail to move over for tow trucks, which are also classified as an emergency vehicle. Here's how the APD plans to do this.

The department will utilize a highway enforcement detective along with eight officers working overtime. APD has partnered with Austex Towing who has donated a tow truck and an out-of-service vehicle for the operation. This will be the fourth operation using tow trucks.

VIDEO: Drivers violating Texas 'Move Over' law puts lives at risk

The previous exercise was earlier this month, on Aug. 14. As a result of that operation, the APD issued 191 warnings about passing emergency vehicles and five citations and 12 warnings about speeding around an emergency vehicle, according to the City of Austin.

In June, the APD said they caught more than 200 "Move Over" violators in one day.

Wednesday's Move Over operation began at 8:30 a.m. and runs through 2:30 p.m. The next initiative is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Downtown Austin grocery store considering closing doors earlier due to homeless issues

Man arrested for 102 fraudulent transactions at Williamson County H-E-B stores, authorities say

Supervised visitation lifted before mother, 6-year-old son were found dead together

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans

A look inside The Independent, Austin's tallest building

Stevie Ray Vaughan's legacy lives on in Austin