Austin PD investigating overnight homicide at motel

The man was found unresponsive by EMS at Mehl's Motel, off of North Lamar Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after Austin-Travis County EMS found a man dead at a motel off North Lamar Boulevard just after midnight on Monday.

EMS responded to a call about an unresponsive man at Mehl's Motel at 12:25 a.m. on Nov. 8. First responders arrived and found a man laying on a motel room floor. Unable to revive him, the man was pronounced dead just after 12:30 a.m., APD said.

While on scene, EMS personnel were approached by another man who appeared to have been physically assaulted. Personnel then determined the assault and the man found unresponsive were connected, officials said.

That's when EMS called APD, who then determined the man found dead was involved in a physical altercation with people staying in the motel room. Officers then called homicide investigators.

This was Austin's 80th homicide of 2021.

Officials did not indicate whether they have a suspect or if anyone has been arrested in connection to the incident.

The case remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.