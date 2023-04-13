Austin police investigating homicide in South Austin; one person in custody

There is currently no information on the victim or the suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 10900 block of Mickelson Drive just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

APD Officer Michael Bullock said police received multiple calls of a disturbance at around 8:15 Thursday. As officers arrived on the scene, they located one victim. They also located a male suspect and took him into custody.

Investigators revealed that the two individuals knew each other, although it is not currently clear how. It is also unclear what kind of weapon was used, as police said there were no reports of a gun being fired.

There is currently no information available regarding the victim.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.