Police officer hospitalized after shooting during southeast Austin welfare check

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department (APD) officer is in the hospital Monday morning after they were shot during a welfare check in southeast Austin Sunday night.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check for a person who had been missing for several months.

Officers arrived at the home on Channel Island Drive, near Southpark Meadows, in the Onion Creek area. They knocked on the door and when no one answered, they decided to force their way inside to do the welfare check.

Once inside the home, the officers identified themselves and were confronted by an armed person, according to Chacon. The officers again announced they were police and asked the person to drop their weapon as the officers left the house.

While the officers were exiting, the person followed them and began shooting in the neighborhood several times, according to Chacon. Officers fired back, and more officers were called to the scene.

At around 9 p.m., one officer reported they had been shot. APD's SWAT unit was called to the scene.

"This was a very chaotic scene and turned out to require quite a bit of resources," Chacon said. "I do want to extend our gratitude to the Department of Public Safety, who assisted greatly during this incident, providing a large number of troopers and other resources to help us to stabilize this scene to make sure that there was no ongoing danger to the public, to other neighbors and, ultimately, bring it to a peaceful resolution."

The person went back inside the home, and the officer who had been shot was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

After a short standoff, the person surrendered just before midnight, according to Chacon. It was at that time that police noticed the person was also injured. They were treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Chacon said two officers fired back at the person, including the officer who was shot. The officers have 10 and nine years of experience with APD. Both have been placed on administrative leave while this incident is being investigated, per APD policy.

This incident was also captured on officers' body cameras, and footage will be released in about 10 days.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

