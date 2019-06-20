AUSTIN, Texas — The video above was published on June 3.

The Austin Police Department is clearing the air after an incident involving a dog and two officers has circulated on social media.

In a Facebook post from the APD on June 20, the department explained what happened between officers and a dog along Riverside Drive several days before.

Police said that on June 14 at around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of E. Riverside Dr. after receiving calls that a large dog was running loose and preventing residents from leaving or going into their condos.

When two officers arrived in the area, one officer went to the back of the patrol car to grab a dog leash while the other officer canvassed the area and got in contact with the original caller.

"The dog got up and ran aggressively towards the officer and complainant at a fast pace," APD said on Facebook.

The officer apologized to witnesses for having to shoot the dog, but said he felt he was keeping himself and the original caller safe.

A few minutes later, the dog's owners claimed their dog. The dog was taken to a vet for treatment, but they later put it down.

RELATED: What to do if an aggressive dog approaches you

The police department has reviewed the incident and has come to the conclusion that the officers acted within the department policy.

"While it is unfortunate this incident took place, the officer acted accordingly to protect himself and others around him," the APD said in the Facebook post.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Granger Smith thanks Georgetown doctors, nurses in emotional new video

New study shows how much you must make to rent a two-bedroom home in the Austin area

St. Edward's faces suits accusing sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation