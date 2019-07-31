Austin officer charged in Michael Ramos death faces new murder case in second on-duty shooting

In March, APD Officer Christopher Taylor was indicted for murder in the 2020 shooting death of Mike Ramos.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County grand jury has indicted Austin police officer Christopher Taylor on a murder charge for the second time in five months, stemming from separate on-duty shootings that happened within less than a year of each other.

Taylor was already out on bond on a murder charge in the April 2020 shooting death of Michael Ramos when he turned himself into the Travis County Jail on Friday on the new murder charge. He was released on bond in the second case.

The most recent charge is the result of his use of deadly force in July 2019 in the death of Mauris DeSilva, who suffered from mental illness and had a knife in a downtown condo building when Taylor shot and killed him.

BREAKING: Austin Police Officer Chris Taylor faces a new murder charge in a second on-duty shooting in July 2019. He already has been charged with murder in the April 2020 shooting death of Michael Ramos. The latest case stems from the shooting of Mauris DeSilva. pic.twitter.com/dx5OfyKYJ2 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 27, 2021

On July 31, 2019, Austin police were called to the building near Third and Bowie streets after a person called 911 to report that a man was outside with a knife.

Police said that when Taylor and another officer arrived, DeSilva had gone inside the building and that they found him on the fifth floor. At that point, police said DeSilva did not obey their commands and walked toward them with the knife in his right hand.

The DeSilva family has said in a lawsuit that the shooting was unjustified and pointed out that only two of three officers at the scene used deadly force. They also said that the Austin Police Department knew that DeSilva had a history of mental illness and had interacted with him previously without incident.

The officers involved in DeSilva's death were not disciplined and were returned to the street in the weeks after the shooting.

Months later, Taylor was one of several officers called to a southeast Austin apartment complex after a woman called 911 to report a possible drug deal. Officials said her report turned out to be false.

A group of officers tried to detain Michael Ramos when an officer used what police call a "less lethal" bean bag ammunition on him. Moments later, Ramos got into his car and began driving out of a parking spot when Taylor shot and killed him.

The shooting, which was seen and recorded by witnesses, prompted immediate outrage and helped fuel summer protests after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.