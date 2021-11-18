Suspect wanted for September Austin murder arrested in Las Vegas

The suspect's bond has been set at $1.5 million.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man wanted for an Austin murder earlier this year was apprehended this week in Las Vegas, according to the Austin Police Department.

Suspect Dakcicie Davion Fuller, 21, was located and arrested at a motel Wednesday, Nov. 17, by the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was booked in the Clark County Jail on an outstanding murder warrant with a bond set at $1.5 million.

The victim, 31-year-old Ronne Jermaine James, was found shot on the 8400 block of Garcreek Circle on Sept. 27 after 911 received calls reporting gunshots heard in the area around 12:15 a.m.

James was found lying in the driveway of a residence with gunshot wounds, and despite lifesaving measures, he succumbed to his injuries.

If you have more information about this case, call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.