1 dead, 1 injured in Mueller shooting; APD also investigating South Austin homicide

The fatal shooting in Mueller occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, while the homicide in South Austin occurred just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday night in the Mueller neighborhood.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Mosaic at Mueller apartments off of Mueller Boulevard in East Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting took place in the apartments' garage.

Police believe several people agreed to meet at that location and when they got there, shots were fired. A man in his 20s died and another man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is underway to figure out what exactly happened, but officers say there is no threat to the public.

APD officers are also investigating a separate homicide in South Austin that happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday on Alexandra Lane near the Mopac Expressway and William Cannon Drive. Officers aren't saying much about what happened but according to APD, it's an ongoing and lengthy investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available about either incident.