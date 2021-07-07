Multiple people hurt in overnight shooting at North Austin motel; search for suspect underway

The shooting occurred at a Motel 6 near St. Johns Avenue and Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting at a North Austin motel late Tuesday night. Multiple people sustained serious injuries, according to officials.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel 6 near St. Johns Avenue and Interstate 35. Three total patients were rushed to the hospital. At least two of them had been shot. A possible fourth victim was reported but never located, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

New this #DaybreakATX: @Austin_Police investigating North #Austin Motel 6 shooting — at least 2 shot, 3 taken to the hospital, at least one victim with life-threatening injuries. Live updates ahead on @KVUE. pic.twitter.com/tmhg78MUFF — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) July 7, 2021

The three victims who were sent to the hospital have varying degrees of injuries, one life-threatening and two serious. It's unclear if the third victim was shot or assaulted.

As of Wednesday morning, the gunman has not been arrested. Police are still working to figure out their name and description.

People who witnessed the incident are cooperating with police Wednesday morning. Police said there is no threat to the public, but the search for the suspect is ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is at least the third shooting in Austin in the past few days. On Sunday night, a 2-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were injured in a shooting at a North Austin apartment complex. Early Monday morning, two women were shot on Sixth Street just after the bars closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.