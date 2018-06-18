AUSTIN -- An Austin man has been accused of shooting his neighbor's dog Friday, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the neighbor called police June 15 to report that Dakota Profitt, 25, shot his dog. The affidavit stated Profitt was upset about his dog getting attacked by his neighbor's dog.

According to police, the neighbor was in his driveway treating his dog's injuries from a dog fight that occurred earlier that day when Profitt came home. Profitt then allegedly went into his neighbor's residence screaming that he was going to kill his neighbor's dog if he got out again.

Profitt then fired one shot into the dirt before shooting his neighbor's dog, according to the affidavit. The dog died shortly after officers arrived on scene, police said.

Profitt allegedly left the scene but was detained by officers when he returned home, the affidavit said.

According to police, Profitt killed his neighbor's dog without his neighbor's consent and did not appear to fear for the dog's safety. The affidavit also said the dog did not threaten Profitt in any way.

Profitt has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal and his bond is set at $7,500. According to online records, he is not in police custody as of Monday afternoon.

