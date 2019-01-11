AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man who fatally stabbed his stepmother multiple times has finally learned his fate.

A Travis County jury convicted Pontrey Jones of murder for killing his stepmom in a stabbing attack about three years ago, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman. It reportedly took the jury more than five hours before recommending that life sentence.

The stabbing took place at a South Austin apartment complex in 2016. Police said when they arrived, they found Magdalena Ruiz, 35, with multiple stab wounds to her chest. Ruiz was then transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After the initial investigation, homicide detectives said Ruiz and her husband were sitting on the couch watching TV before the stabbing.

Jones, who later said he has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, reportedly told police he got a knife and put it under the couch "for later use." And according to an arrest affidavit, Jones told police he "developed a plan against the victim."

After noticing how his stepmother was "disrespecting his father and gloating about how the Cowboys won the game," Jones said he got the knife and went behind the victim where he allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the chest.

A psychologist appointed to the case deemed Jones to be incompetent to stand trial, according to the Statesman. Jones' defense attorneys were reportedly hoping for a sentence that would give him a chance to someday get out of prison.

