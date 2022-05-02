Austin man convicted in 2020 homeless camp murder

Police said the body was found after receiving a check welfare call.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man has been convicted for his role in a 2020 murder at a large homeless encampment, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

Damon Boyd, 43, was convicted of murder on April 26 by a Travis County Judge. He previously waived trial by jury a day earlier.

Boyd was arrested on Feb. 23, 2020, and charged with the murder of Shawn Thomas Eaton, which occurred on Feb. 21. He was later indicted on June 8, 2020.

“Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family.”

The incident occurred at a large homeless camp in a wooded area around the 5900 block of S. MoPac Expressway. Police found the body when they responded to a check-welfare call. A witness told police a shooting had occurred.

"Since in-person jury trials restarted at the end of February 2022, our office secured convictions in all of the trials to proceed to resolution. All of these cases included acts of violence, including assault family violence strangulation with a prior family violence conviction, aggravated sexual assault of a child, murder and tampering with a human corpse, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated sexual assault of a child and this murder case," the district attorney's office said in a press release.