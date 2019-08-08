AUSTIN, Texas — The video above was published on National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

A man has been charged after he took a baby to a hospital, where medical staff found the child had skull fractures and broken bones, court documents showed.

On June 13, police officers were called to the Dell Children's Hospital, where John Joe Ramirez had taken the injured baby. Ramirez said the 4-month-old child fell off his bed while Ramirez was asleep. He said he awoke to the baby face down on the floor of the hotel room, unconscious.

Medical staff reported that the baby had nearly 20 different injuries including skull fractures, broken ribs and bruising on his body.

When officers interviewed Ramirez at the hospital, he immediately said he didn't do anything wrong, the affidavit said. Ramirez explained to the officers that he was homeless and that he was in a relationship with the baby's mother. He said that the baby's mother rented a hotel room for Ramirez so that Ramirez could care for the baby while she was at work.

He went on to tell officers that he and the victim's mother were getting into arguments recently. During one argument, Ramirez said that he accidentally hit the baby's car seat. The officer asked Ramirez if that explains what happened to the baby's ribs, and Ramirez reportedly replied, "I didn't stomp on him."

Police officers spoke with the baby's mother, who said that the relationship between Ramirez and the baby is "not good."

A doctor told police that the baby's injuries are not consistent with what Ramirez's described.

According to online records, Ramirez has been charged with injury to a child with bonds totaling more than $100,000.

