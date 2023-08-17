Man arrested for online solicitation of a minor, illegal alcohol sales at Hyde Park Market

Hyde Park Market, also referred to as the "Flag Store," is located on Duval Street in Central Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin convenience store employee has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor online and selling alcohol to a minor.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) announced Thursday that a joint operation between the agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Pedro Enrique Flores-Vasquez.

Flores-Vasquez is an employee of Hyde Park Market, also referred to as the "Flag Store," located at 4429 Duval St. in Central Austin. He was arrested on Aug. 11 and booked into the Travis County Jail, where he remains on a $34,000 bond.

The TABC said Flores-Vasquez is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony punishable by a sentence of between two and 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000. He is also charged with sale of alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor, both Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

The TABC said the criminal case against Flores-Vasquez is pending.

No additional information is available.