U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrests Austin man for deadly hit-and-run in Leander

Jose Luis Gonzalez of Austin was wanted for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash at the intersection of Hero Way and the frontage road of the US 183A toll road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested an Austin man Thursday for a deadly hit-and-run in Leander on Saturday.

The U.S. Marshals said that 32-year-old Jose Luis Gonzalez of Austin was wanted for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash at the intersection of Hero Way and the frontage road of the US 183A toll road in Leander on Aug. 26. Two people were killed in the crash, and three others were injured.

The U.S. Marshals said the Leander Police Department investigated the incident and identified Gonzalez as the driver of a Chevrolet SUV involved in the crash. The driver was last described by witnesses as wearing a black shirt and walking southbound on the frontage road sidewalk.

Leander police obtained an arrest warrant for Gonzalez on Aug. 27 and requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force's Austin Division to locate him.

Members of the task force conducted a fugitive investigation and arrested Gonzalez at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Bedford Street in Austin on Aug. 31, according to the U.S. Marshals.

He was then transported and booked into the Williamson County Jail, where he will await further judicial proceedings.