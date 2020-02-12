Austin police looking for suspect who cut man's face with machete

The incident occurred outside a gas station on North Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a man who attacked another man with a machete outside a gas station on North Interstate 35.

APD said the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim outside a gas station in the 7200 block of North I-35 on Saturday, Nov. 14. Approximately 30 minutes after the altercation, the suspect returned to the location with a machete and sliced the victim's face.

Despite his serious injury, police said the victim followed the suspect and relayed information about which way he went to officers when they arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He has since been released.

Officers were able to recover several items of evidence, including the machete. The suspect, pictured below, is known as "Soldado" and is known to frequent the area around Cameron Road and U.S. 183. He is described as a Hispanic man, between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a muscular build. He is estimated to be in his 40s.

Anyone with any information or video related to this incident is asked to call Detective Meyers at 512-974-4123, submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers app or tip line at 512-472-8477 or submit a tip using APD's app, Austin PD.

Information leading to this suspect's arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.