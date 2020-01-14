AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in Austin on Jan. 7.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a woman was pulling into a parking lot next to her home around 10:20 p.m. when she noticed a man walking near the area. When the woman opened her car door to get out, the same man she saw walking in the parking lot was at her door pointing a gun at her, police said.

The woman told police the man then demanded money but she didn't have any, so she offered him food instead but the man shook his head no.

That's when the man – who was identified by police as Pressli Antonio Quiroz-Fiallos, 18 – pointed to his lips and told the woman to kiss him, police said. Quiroz-Fiallos then proceeded to allegedly kiss the woman and grab her groin area before telling her to move over to the passenger seat.

The woman told police she followed his orders and that she was scared he would shoot her.

The woman pleaded for Quiroz-Fiallos to let her go, but he started her car and made her turn off her phone, according to the affidavit.

When Quiroz-Fiallos began driving, the woman rolled down her window and began screaming for help at cars that were passing by, police said.

Quiroz-Fiallos eventually parked in a lot on Wickersham Drive and the woman got out of the car and called police before he drove away in her vehicle.

Two days later on Jan. 9, police located the woman's car in San Antonio. Upon further investigation, police said they saw Quiroz-Fiallos get the vehicle and drive away. Police then pulled him over and arrested him for unauthorized use of a vehicle, the affidavit said.

During an interview with police, Quiroz-Fiallos claimed that he saw the woman get out of the car and leave the door open with the keys inside, so he got in the car to take it. Police said Quiroz-Fiallos denied having a gun or using a gun while taking the woman's car.

Quiroz-Fiallos has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. His bonds are set at $1,000,000 for each charge, according to the affidavits.

The affidavit does not state whether or not police found a gun on Quiroz-Fiallos.

