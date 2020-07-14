Majority of Austin 911 calls handled by police are unrelated to crime, study finds

The study, which was commissioned by the Austin Justice Coalition, used data from more than a million calls.

AUSTIN, Texas — A study paid for by the Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) has discovered that most of the area's 911 calls could have been handled more effectively at a lower cost and with little risk to violence using alternative types of response.

The coalition provided 18 months of Austin 911 data, which amounts to more than a million calls, to analysts at AH Datalytics. The New Orleans-based company has recently analyzed 911 call-response in other cities across the U.S.

The AJC outlined the following major findings:

Only 21.5% of calls address crime by any definition (both UCR [uniform crime reporting] crime and non-UCR crime), and only 0.6% of calls address violent crime.

When a crime has been committed, an officer must write a report. Reports were written for fewer than 20% of the calls.

Crime-related calls, because they take longer than some other kinds of calls, account for 33.2% of officer time. More than 65% of officer time is spent on activities related to calls that are not crime-related.

Police spend a significant amount of time on the following kinds of calls: burglar alarm calls, of which 99.5% are false alarms and alone represent 6% of calls and 2.2% of officer time; traffic-related calls consume over 20% of officer time, even though 90% do not result in a report (a sign that there were no injuries) including stalled vehicles, arriving at the scene of accidents and directing traffic around obstacles in the road; Medical calls including mental health (MH) issues. These calls were under-identified in the dataset because a MH flag on call records did not begin until December of 2019. These calls most often originate as “welfare check,” “disturbance” or “trespassing” issues. Disturbance and “suspicious person” calls: these are frequently vague calls that send an officer through a neighborhood, where often nothing further is noted. These calls infrequently result in a report.



The analysts also recommended a few changes to the local 911 staffing model:

Alternative response to mental health-related calls.

End police support for unverified burglaries (burglar alarm system calls)

Alternative response to non-injury traffic accidents and duties related to stalled vehicles, road obstacles or directing traffic.

Alternative enforcement for traffic infractions.

911 call dataset should be posted online with updates posted monthly.

The AJC reported that the firm also recommended addressing "what appears to be a proliferation of confusing problems and disposition codes," stating too many codes are changing so often that it reduces the transmission of useful information during the calls, making their analysis of response trends more difficult.

“This study gives us a roadmap for safely shifting police immediately away from activities that are not about crime,” said Chas Moore, executive director of the AJC. “As it turns out, we can shift two-thirds of all 911 call-response time. We can serve people’s needs and do it better with people who know how to respond to all these non-criminal problems.”

The AJC released the study's results on Monday, the same day Austin City Manager City Manager Spencer Cronk unveiled the City's newly proposed budget, which includes an $11.3 million cut to the Austin Police Department.

“We are disappointed in Spencer Cronk’s budget, released today,” continued Moore. “We have an opportunity right now to take this roadmap and make the change. But this particular budget doesn’t free up the money we need and, in fact, it understates even Council’s modest directive to cut empty positions.”

The study can be viewed in full here.