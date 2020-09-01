AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in October 2018.

A former Austin ISD teacher has been charged after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a student.

According to court documents, the Austin Police Department was notified on Nov. 11, 2019, that an actively employed AISD teacher had been accused of inappropriate online communication with a 17-year-old female student who had shadowed another student at his school. The victim had attended the Skybridge Academy for a three-day trial period to help her decide if she wanted to attend the school full time.

A CPS report states that her mother later discovered inappropriate Instagram messages between the girl and a person reported to be Benjamin Kopel, a previously employed teacher at Skybridge Academy. Upon speaking with the victim, police said she remembered attending the school for three days when she was 16 and that she had met Kopel when he was leading the writing and literature program. She stated that she decided that she did not wish to attend school there.

Once she turned 17, the girl said she began receiving Instagram messages from an unknown username of "sparkysdreamboat," some of which were sexually explicit. The girl said the user told her she had gone to his school and that they met at Skybridge. She also said she told the man her age and that he told her he was 36.

According to the girl, Kopel began to retract when she asked him how she would have met a 36-year-old at a school if he was not a student. Reportedly, he later told her that he did not want to "incriminate myself any more than I have" and that he has "never been that attracted to a teenager before."

She said he told her he was a poet and, as time passed, she began to develop feelings for him. Eventually, police said she sent him naked pictures of herself.

Court documents state the girl's mother emailed Kopel at his current AISD email address, along with the Texas Penal Code definition of harassment, requesting Kopel to never contact her daughter again. Police said he responded, saying, "Of course I will leave your daughter alone. I am seeking treatment for my problem and will never make this mistake again."

Police later sent and received a subpoena from Instagram to review the account "sparkysdreamboat," which was associated with Kopel's phone number. They discovered he first reached out to the girl in March 2019.

In addition to finding proof backing up the victim's statements, police discovered the suspect also sent her links to pornographic videos. Kopel was charged with sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to a letter sent out to Zilker Elementary School parents and guardians, school leaders were notified about Kopel's arrest on Jan. 8, 2020. The fourth-grade teacher has been on leave since Nov. 13 and he will not be returning to campus.

The letter can be read below:

"Dear Zilker Elementary School Families,

We were notified this morning that a fourth-grade teacher has been arrested by Austin police on a charge of Sale, Distribution, or Display of Harmful Material to Minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Austin ISD police have been working with the Austin Police Department on this investigation. The teacher has been on leave since Nov. 13, and will not be returning to campus. The incident related to the arrest did not involve any AISD students and did not take place on campus.

To help answer your questions and concerns, Zilker families are invited to a meeting from 6–7 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 9, in the Zilker cafeteria.

Please don’t hesitate to contact me at 512-414-2327, and as always, thank you for your support of Zilker Elementary School.

Sincerely,

Principal Alicia Hill

Zilker Elementary School"

