AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when he was indicted back in August of 2018.

Former Austin ISD officer Adam Marsh took a plea deal Friday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run that was caught on camera back in February 2018.

He took a no contest plea, meaning he neither disputes or admits to the charge. Court records show the original charge in the case was "accident involving serious bodily injury."

Marsh has three years of deferred adjudication and must surrender his peace officer license.

The hit and run, which took place on Feb. 9, 2018, happened at a South Austin Walmart parking lot. The woman he was seen running over was critically injured.

RAW VIDEO: Truck seen running over woman, fleeing scene

Marsh was later indicted on criminal charges stemming from the incident.

RELATED:

Former Austin school district officer indicted after hit-and-run caught on camera

Victim in Austin hit-and-run caught on camera files lawsuit against alleged driver

Marsh's attorney told KVUE in 2018 that he fully cooperated during the investigation and that he did not know that his truck had hit someone that evening of the incident. Marsh's attorney also claimed he was not intoxicated at the time.

KVUE' Tony Plohetski is at the court reporting on this case.

WATCH: Mugshot released of former Austin ISD officer in hit-and-run

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police: Two people found dead at Circle K on East Riverside

Two killed in head-on crash on FM 1325 in Williamson County

Complaint filed against another assistant police chief as APD faces allegations of racism