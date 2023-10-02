Austin ISD baseball coach arrested, accused of kicking student in face

In the documents, the student said he had a swollen right eye, bruising, pain and a large scratch to his left shoulder.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin High School baseball coach was arrested on Tuesday according to court documents.

The documents state that Coach Billy Brown is accused of kicking a student in the face on Feb. 7. The incident involved a student who was trying to come into the athletics area through a set of doors at Austin High School. Brown and another coach told the student to find a different route.

Court documents went on to state that the student walked away, but then came back and entered through the doors he was told not to.

Once the student walks in through the doors that he was not allowed to enter through, Brown was seen removing taking off his glasses and handing them to another coach on the school's surveillance video. Once the student enters the building, Brown follows him and grabs the student from behind with his right hand by the back of his collar or hoodie. Then, with his left hand, Brown grabs the student's neck from behind and swings him in an attempt to throw the student to the ground.

According to the documents, another coach that was present caught the student before he fell to the floor. In the video, Brown does not let go of the student, leading to another coach attempting to separate the two.

Brown is later seen kicking the student in his face with his right foot. Documents state that other coaches began attempting to keep Brown away from the student, but Brown attempted to reengage with him as he was being walked out of the area.

In the documents, the student said he had a swollen right eye, bruising, pain and a large scratch to his left shoulder.

Witnesses stated that Brown and the student were engaging with one another before Brown grabbed him. The documents state that "Brown was described as 'frustrated, agitated' and also making remarks to [the student] as remarks were made towards him."

Brown was arrested for the charge of "assault causing bodily injury," which is a Class A misdemeanor. According to the document, his bond is set at $2,000.

Brown's attorneys released this statement regarding the incident:

"Eight months ago, 19 students and two teachers were murdered after an 18-year old gunman entered Robb Elementary through a side entrance to the school. It’s unfortunate that we live in a time when schools must be on high alert for intruders whose goal is to inflict harm on our children. But that is where we are today. Thankfully, Austin ISD has a strong and effective security plan for all of its campuses that addresses exterior doors and entrances to schools. Earlier this week, Austin High School Coach Billy Brown was guarding an exterior side door to the school when an unknown male without any identification approached, threatened him, and insisted on entering the school through that side door. The male made several attempts to enter the school after being told multiple times that he was not authorized to enter through that door. The male entered the school and Coach Brown attempted to detain him in order to protect himself, the students, and faculty at Austin High.

Rick Flores and David Minton

Attorneys for Billy Brown"

KVUE reached out to Austin ISD for a statement about this incident. A spokesperson for Austin ISD told KVUE that because Brown is the subject of a police investigation, the district can't provide a comment.