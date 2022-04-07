Police investigating after man found dead in car in Central Austin

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two abandoned cars. Upon further investigation, they found a man dead in the seat of one of the cars.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a car near Interstate 35 in Central Austin.

APD said it got a call from a man at around 10:20 p.m. Sunday who said he needed help. The line then disconnected.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 900 block of North I-35 northbound, they found two abandoned cars. Upon further investigation, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds in the seat of one of the cars. Officers determined he was the one who called police.

Police said witnesses saw four people run into a nearby wooded area. Though officers could not find anyone in that area, they are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made as of 6 a.m. Monday.

