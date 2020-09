The shooting occurred Tuesday night on Tech Ridge Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Tech Ridge area.

APD Watch Command told KVUE that a shots fired call came in for 12601 Tech Ridge Blvd. at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

One person is dead. The APD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there is not currently a suspect.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.