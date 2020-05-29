Austin police searching for man possibly involved in homicide at apartment

Police said officers received several 911 calls about a possible shooting or stabbing.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a man allegedly involved in a homicide.

The incident happened after 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at the Springdale Estates apartments on Springdale Road near Airport Boulevard. Police said officers received several 911 calls about a possible shooting or stabbing.

It took officers less than one minute to arrive on the scene where they found a man on the ground in the parking lot, APD said. Officers tried to perform CPR on the man, but he did not survive.

Police said they believe the two men got into some sort of altercation, but they're still looking for the suspect. They do not believe the public is in any danger.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Austin police or 911.