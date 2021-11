Detectives are on scene on the 8200 block of W. SH 71.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday night.

Detectives are currently on scene at the 8200 block of W. SH 71. Police first reported the incident around 7:34 p.m.

This is Austin's 79th homicide of 2021.

No further information was immediately available. Police plan to provide a press conference at 9:15 p.m. at the entrance of County Aire Mobile Home Park.