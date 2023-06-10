Police identify man killed outside senior living community in northeast Austin

Police said Curtis Caldwell attacked a man he knew and that man shot him.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified a man who was shot outside a northeast Austin senior living community on Oct. 6.

APD said it received a 911 call at 3:34 p.m. after an apparent shooting on Middle Fiskville Road, near Interstate 35 and Rundberg Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man – later identified as 71-year-old Curtis Caldwell – outside the entrance of The Villages at Fiskville apartments with "obvious gunshot wounds," according to APD Corporal Kilgore.

Officers began performing life-saving measures before taking Caldwell to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m.

On Oct. 6, APD said officers had taken a suspect into custody and that the shooting was an isolated incident. In an Oct. 10 update, APD said detectives learned during the investigation that Caldwell attacked a man he knew and that man shot him.

No charges have been filed at this time, and APD has not released the name of the other man involved.

APD detectives are asking anyone with information or video related to this incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or the Austin PD app, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.



This case is being investigated as Austin's 51st homicide of 2023, according to APD.