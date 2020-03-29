AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to a different possible homicide that occurred in Austin last week.

Austin police are on the scene of a homicide in north-central Austin.

The incident happened at around 2:28 a.m. Sunday at the Habitat Suites Hotel in the 500 block of East Highland Mall Boulevard, near the St. John's neighborhood and U.S. 183.

Police said the incident appears to have been a disturbance between two groups of people where multiple gunshots were fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot inside of a car. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another victim, a man, showed up at the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of 9:15 a.m., police were still on-scene investigating. One officer said that when police arrived, everyone scattered so APD doesn't currently have any suspects.



This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:



Austin CEO delivers thousands of masks from Mexico to Texas doctors in need of protective equipment

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Students throw classmate surprise birthday party via Zoom, as they practice social distancing

Austin coronavirus cases reach 179